Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Synaptics worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,481,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA stock opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.92.

In other Synaptics news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $720,262 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.