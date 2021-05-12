Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $366,305,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $9,850,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 224,573 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,297,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,850,000 after buying an additional 169,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,183,000 after buying an additional 167,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 290.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.