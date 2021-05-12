Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Macerich by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

