Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,100 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 297,834 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

