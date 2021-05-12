Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 77,600 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,990,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,554,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,439 shares of company stock worth $20,558,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.