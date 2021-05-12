Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded down $4.19 on Wednesday, reaching $221.29. 112,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,509. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.33 and its 200-day moving average is $211.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $431.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

