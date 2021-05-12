Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. 513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,982. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

