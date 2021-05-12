Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vital Farms traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 40599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 202,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,635 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

