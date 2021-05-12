Vivek Jetley Sells 1,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $105,149.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

