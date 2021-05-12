VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 1,554,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,699. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

VZIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

