Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €80.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.61 ($76.01).

Shares of VNA opened at €50.54 ($59.46) on Monday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €47.30 ($55.65) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.13.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

