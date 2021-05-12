Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Acquires 481 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Shares of LULU traded down $13.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $308.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,467. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.81 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

