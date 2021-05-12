Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046,799. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

