Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Purchases Shares of 126,079 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 126,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. Corteva accounts for 3.3% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 108,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,596. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

