voxeljet (VJET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VJET shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

