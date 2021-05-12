Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

