Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

VYGR opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

