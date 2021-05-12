VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. VSE has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $548.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

