Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Down 5.5%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 32,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,012,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

VUZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vuzix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a market cap of $972.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business’s revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 222.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,660 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 603.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 890,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after buying an additional 191,715 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

