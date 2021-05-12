W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $462.00 at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $427.00 to $462.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $462.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $263.83 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last three months. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

