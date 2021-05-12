Wajax (WJX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wajax (TSE: WJX) recently:

5/5/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.50.

5/4/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wajax stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.63. The firm has a market cap of C$490.91 million and a PE ratio of 11.86. Wajax Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.23 and a 52 week high of C$24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.71%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

