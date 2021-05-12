Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

WBA opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

