Warburg Research Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €80.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.13 ($78.98).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €63.42 ($74.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €62.77 and a 200-day moving average of €60.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

