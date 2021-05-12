Warp Finance Market Capitalization Tops $4.16 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $890.49 or 0.01587299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $79,963.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

