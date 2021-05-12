Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.850-10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Waters also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.56.

NYSE WAT traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.45. 3,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,252. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.20 and a 200-day moving average of $264.79. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $320.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

