Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on W. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W opened at $325.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.40. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,691. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Wayfair by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Wayfair by 46.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.