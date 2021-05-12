Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,541 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 812.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

