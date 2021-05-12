Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $182.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

