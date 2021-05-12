Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $157,000 in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

MIC opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. On average, analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.