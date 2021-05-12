Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 523,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 422,383 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,517,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 491,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 277,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

VNLA opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.