Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,061 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,854.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

