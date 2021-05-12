Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 84,615 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000.

VRP opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

