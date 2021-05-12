Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.12. 628,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

