Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.