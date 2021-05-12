Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44.

GTHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of GTHX opened at $20.78 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $874.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $329,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,554,258. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $14,474,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

