Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Mid Penn Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Mid Penn Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

5/5/2021 – Mid Penn Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

5/3/2021 – Mid Penn Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Mid Penn Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

3/13/2021 – Mid Penn Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. 912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,811. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $234.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

