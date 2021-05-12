Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE: CLNC):

5/6/2021 – Colony Credit Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

5/6/2021 – Colony Credit Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/4/2021 – Colony Credit Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Colony Credit Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

4/19/2021 – Colony Credit Real Estate had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

4/6/2021 – Colony Credit Real Estate had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/29/2021 – Colony Credit Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

