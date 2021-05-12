Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

WRI opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 97,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $4,770,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

