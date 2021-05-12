Welbilt, Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Welbilt in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

WBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Welbilt stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 872,047 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 906,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $58,868,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

