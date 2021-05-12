Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMCO. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO opened at $51.44 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.