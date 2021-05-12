Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 89,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Welltower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

