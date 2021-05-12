Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Increased to $2.90 by Analysts at CIBC

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.90 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WFSTF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Western Forest Products stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

