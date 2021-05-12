WestRock Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

NYSE WRK opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $60.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $147,964,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,118,000 after buying an additional 325,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.