Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Weyerhaeuser traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 26321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.