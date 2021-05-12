Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.84

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 10193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

