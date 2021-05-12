Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Up 7%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shares shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.66. 12,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 674,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $4,770,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.