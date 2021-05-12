WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WOW. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

WOW opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. On average, research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WideOpenWest by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

