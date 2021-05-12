William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $196.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.93. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $138.72 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in LHC Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

