Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded down $14.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $603.02. 344,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,359,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $686.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.77. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.66 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $580.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,153 shares of company stock valued at $72,646,169. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.