Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 39,774 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 382.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,774 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 1.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,211 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.39. 283,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,608,772. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

